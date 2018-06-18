Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announces new business hours

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center announced its new business hours that went into effect Monday morning.

The center, located at 1524 Pinto Lane, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

According to the center, after-hour appointments can be obtained on an as-needed basis.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is a free resource and referral hub for anyone impacted by the events of 1 October, including survivors, family members of victims and first responders.

Hotel workers, taxi cab drivers, bystanders who tried to help victims or anyone dealing with any effects from 1 October are also encouraged to visit the center.

“We don’t have a list of everyone who was present at the concert when the shooting occurred so we can’t contact all the attendees directly,” Kevin Schiller, Assistant Clark County manager, said. “We need anyone who was there that night to reach out to us even if you live in another city or outside the United States so we can connect you with services and assess what we can do to serve you.”

Anyone who wishes to visit the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center can visit their website to learn more about their resources and services.

Applications to apply for the Nevada Victims of Crime Program are also posted on the center’s website.

Anyone who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the shooting, or tried to assist victims the night of the shooting, are encouraged to apply by no later than October 1.

The center said the program helps pay for out-of-pocket expenses, such as co-pays for counseling or medical bills.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center partnered with Clark County’s Department of Social Service, the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County Department of Family Services, Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Victims Services Division.

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center website: www.VegasStrongRC.org

