Report: Las Vegas policeman allegedly assaulted wife's best friend during visit

A San Diego woman said a Las Vegas Metro police officer raped her while she was in town visiting her best friend, according to an arrest report.

"This man is a monster," Vivian Solomon said. "He took advantage of me."

Solomon said she flew out to Las Vegas to celebrate the birth of her friend and Gutierrez's new baby.

"His wife is my best friend," Solomon said. "We bartended together on and off for almost ten years."

According to the arrest report, on June 8, Solomon, Gutierrez, and his wife went out for breakfast. After returning to Gutierrez's home, the victim took a nap. When she woke up, Gutierrez's wife made dinner and they started drinking while they waited for Gutierrez to return from work. After his return, Gutierrez ate dinner and the three continued drinking. The victim said when she went to sleep she didn't lock the door because she was at her friend's house and thought it was a "safe location."

Solomon said she woke up to Gutierrez sexually assaulting her.

"He was on top of me and that's when I freaked out and told him to get off of me," Solomon said. "How could he have thought this was O.K.?"

Solomon said she grabbed the sheet from the bed "to preserve the evidence of the incident" in case Gutierrez tried to destroy the evidence. The victim told Gutierrez's wife where she hid the sheet and that she was going to the hospital, but wouldn't tell them who the suspect was.

"She cried with me and waited for me outside while my Uber came."

According to the report, Gutierrez's wife also told police they were drinking on the night of the alleged assault and that Gutierrez joined them after he returned from work. His wife said she went upstairs for bed but Gutierrez and the victim continued talking downstairs. She said Gutierrez thanked the victim for being a "great friend" to his wife. His wife said she fell asleep but Gutierrez woke her up claiming the victim was "saying things that are not true."

During an interview at Metro headquarters, Gutierrez told police after he returned home from work he joined the two women for drinks. After the women went to bed, he said he passed the victim's room and saw her holding a prescription bottle and appeared to be taking some pills. He said when he passed her room another time he noticed her lying on the bed with the door open. He said he wanted to make sure the family dogs did not go into the guest room so he entered and stood by the bed. He claimed the victim made sexual advances and he responded to it. He said she eventually told him to "get off" and started yelling. He said he told his wife that the victim was "accusing him of something."

"I hope he is punished to the full extent of the law," Solomon said. "He is rotten to the core."

The police department said Gutierrez was suspended without pay following his arrest for sexual assault.

