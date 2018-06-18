Body of man reported missing at Lake Havasu located

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the body of a man who went missing at the North Basin of Lake Havasu.

The sheriff's office said the man was located at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday. He was identified as 45-year-old Rosario Carreon, of Phoenix.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received several 911 calls about Carreon, who had gone underwater and did not resurface on June 16. Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety immediately responded, along with several other public safety agencies.

When officials arrived on the scene, it was reported that Carreon, a woman, and a juvenile were on board a rented pontoon boat, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said Carreon, who was operating the boat, stopped the vessel, turned the motor off and jumped into the water for a swim without any flotation devices.

Winds speeds that day were reported to have been over 20 miles an hour, the sheriff’s office said. The boat, which had not been anchored, began to blow away.

The woman and juvenile, who were still on board the vessel, saw Carreon begin to struggle while swimming and attempted to throw him a life jacket. They were reportedly unsuccessful because of the high wind speeds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carreon then disappeared under the water’s surface.

Several law enforcement boats searched the immediate area, the sheriff’s office said. A helicopter from Native Air was also requested. According to the sheriff’s office, the helicopter searched the area for an hour and a half without finding anything. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety deputies deployed side-scan sonar equipment to search the lake bottom.

