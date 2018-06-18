Las Vegas police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing

Las Vegas police released images of a stabbing suspect. (Source: LVMPD) Las Vegas police released images of a stabbing suspect. (Source: LVMPD)
Police investigated a stabbing June 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigated a stabbing June 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for the suspect in a deadly stabbing Sunday night. 

Officers responded to the incident at 11:44 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue. 

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, of Metro, two people, the victim and suspect, were walking on Maryland Parkway when they were involved in an argument. At one point, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect then left the area on foot. 

The victim collapsed at the scene, Spencer said. People passing by stopped to help the victim before he was taken to Sunrise Hospital. The victim, described as a man in his 50's, was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

According to police, the suspect was described as a black man, in his 50's, standing approximately 6' tall, with a thin build. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. 

