Henderson Police arrest two salon burglary suspects

Henderson Police arrested two suspects accused of committing a string of commercial robberies that began in February.

Kenneth McDougall, 50, and Jesenia Guerrero, 25, were involved in the robberies of eight salons in Henderson from February to June 11, according to detectives.

Henderson Police said after reviewing video surveillance, processing crime scenes and follow up interviews, detectives were able to find possible descriptions for the suspects’ vehicles. As the investigation continued, McDougall and Guerrero were identified as the suspects.

Henderson Police said the two were possibly connected to other burglaries in other jurisdictions.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Henderson Police responded to the 1200 block of Vaughn Street, near North Mojave Road and East Washington Avenue, to investigate further.

McDougall reportedly left the area in a Hyundai Accent. When detectives tried to stop McDougall, he crashed into two unmarked detective vehicles, two private vehicles and into a nearby residence that resulted in a natural gas leak, Henderson Police said.

No officers were injured and the fire department and utility company were called to the scene to render the area safe, according Henderson Police.

McDougall was arrested on unrelated charges, three felony charges of burglary and three gross misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Henderson Police said Guerrero was also arrested on the 1200 block of Vaughn Street. Guerrero was charged with three felonies of burglary and three gross misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A search warrant was conducted and resulted in the recovery of items related to the robberies under investigation.

Both suspects were booked into the Henderson Detention Center. Henderson Police said additional charges are incoming for each suspect as more detectives continue investigating.

Anyone with any additional information about this case was urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or 311.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

