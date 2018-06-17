Fire in downtown Las Vegas burns two homes

Scene of a fire that damaged two homes in downtown Las Vegas. (Photo: Tim Szymanski/Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Clark County responded to a two-alarm fire in downtown Las Vegas Saturday evening.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said firefighters received multiple calls at 7 p.m. yesterday about a house on the 1400 block of Manzanita Way, near Fremont Street, that had heavy black smoke coming from it.

The fire was coming from a one-story house, according to Szymanski.

Firefighters arrived on scene and attempted to control the fire, but the flames broke through the roof of the house. Windy weather conditions spread the fire to the house next door, Szymanski said.

Firefighters stopped the fire from entering the neighboring house, but the exterior was damaged. Two sheds behind the house in the backyards of two homes on Bridger Avenue were destroyed by the fire, Szymanski said.

According to Fire & Rescue, the house where the fire originated sustained extensive damage.

It took approximately 45 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control, and two more hours of dousing the area with water from a ladder truck to prevent fire embers from being picked up by the winds, Szymanski said.

Szymanski said the cause of the fire was under investigation, and a damage estimate was unknown.

The American Red Cross assisted two people who lived in the neighboring house with temporary housing, according to Szymanski.

A fire crew was on standby all night on the scene to ensure a flare up did not occur due to the winds.

No injuries were reported.

