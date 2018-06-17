National Park Service officials find body of missing man at Lake Mohave

Lake Mohave appears in this image from July 1, 2015. (Jason Valle/FOX5)

Search and rescue crews with the National Park Service recovered the body of a man that was reported missing Sunday.

NPS said the man reported missing was from San Jose, CA and was 44-years-old.

The man was last seen going underwater at Pot Cove on Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, but did not’t resurface.

NPS and the Bullhead City Police Department searched the area with divers and aerial support until nightfall, according to NPS.

NPS said search and rescue crews returned to the area Monday morning with side scan sonar and divers and located the man underwater at approximately 9 a.m.

The incident is under investigation, according to NPS.

NPS said the Mohave Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

