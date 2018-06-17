FOX5 team sweeps with 18 wins at regional Emmy awards

The FOX5 Team at the Emmys at Palm Springs, CA. (Photo: Suzie Herman)

The FOX5 Vegas news team was awarded 18 Emmys Saturday in Palm Springs, California during the 44th Annual Emmy Awards for the Pacific Southwest Region.

"Thank you for putting your trust in FOX5 Vegas. We don’t take that for granted," anchor Christine Maddela said.

FOX5 won in the following categories:

Journalistic Enterprise

1 October: One Month Later, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Judith Greene, Kyle Fobe, Kristin Bernal, Cristi Jessee

Raydela, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate

Overall Excellence

KVVU FOX5 is #VegasStrong, Todd Brown

General Assignment Report – No Time Limit

Justice for Moinee Wade, Cyndi Lundeberg

Investigative Report – Single Story or Series

The 31, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan

News Historical/Cultural – Single Story or Series

Sin In The City?, Chernéy Thomas

News – Human Interest – Single Story or Series

Who Signs Off on Street Names? Michael Doria, Ray Arzate

Sports – News – Single Story or Series

Cool Hand Luke Sanders, Ray Arzate, Vincent Sapienza

Documentary

1 October: One Month Later, Christine Maddela, Cristi Jesse, Judith Greene, Ray Arzate, Kristin Bernal, Kyle Fobe, Rich Scallan, Kristen Kidman, Suzanne Herman

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot

Super Edition Countdown, Sergio Rodriguez, Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan

Promotion – News Promo – Campaign/Image

#VegasStrong, Sergio Rodriguez

Editor (Within 24 hours) – News

For Baby Sister, Ray Arzate

Editor (No Time Limit) – News

The 31, Ray Arzate

On Camera Talent – Sports

In-VINCE-ible, Vincent Sapienza

On Camera Talent – Weather

Wind and Record Heat in Las Vegas, Sam Argier

Photographer – News

For Mama Zate, Ray Arzate

Video Essay (Single Camera Only)

The Unforgotten, Ray Arzate

Investigative Report- Single Story or Series

OSHA Admits Mistakes And Changes Policies, But It’s Too Late, Adam Herbets, Jason Westerhaus

A post shared by Christine Maddela (@christnemaddela) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:27am PDT

A post shared by Christine Maddela (@christnemaddela) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:56am PDT

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.