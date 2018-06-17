FOX5 team sweeps with 18 wins at regional Emmy awards - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 team sweeps with 18 wins at regional Emmy awards

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
The FOX5 Team at the Emmys at Palm Springs, CA. (Photo: Suzie Herman) The FOX5 Team at the Emmys at Palm Springs, CA. (Photo: Suzie Herman)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The FOX5 Vegas news team was awarded 18 Emmys Saturday in Palm Springs, California during the 44th Annual Emmy Awards for the Pacific Southwest Region.

"Thank you for putting your trust in FOX5 Vegas. We don’t take that for granted," anchor Christine Maddela said. 

FOX5 won in the following categories:

Journalistic Enterprise

  • 1 October: One Month Later, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Judith Greene, Kyle Fobe, Kristin Bernal, Cristi Jessee
  • Raydela, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate

Overall Excellence

  • KVVU FOX5 is #VegasStrong, Todd Brown

General Assignment Report – No Time Limit

  • Justice for Moinee Wade, Cyndi Lundeberg

Investigative Report – Single Story or Series

  • The 31, Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan

News Historical/Cultural – Single Story or Series

  • Sin In The City?, Chernéy Thomas

News – Human Interest – Single Story or Series

  • Who Signs Off on Street Names? Michael Doria, Ray Arzate

Sports – News – Single Story or Series

  • Cool Hand Luke Sanders, Ray Arzate, Vincent Sapienza

Documentary

  • 1 October: One Month Later, Christine Maddela, Cristi Jesse, Judith Greene, Ray Arzate, Kristin Bernal, Kyle Fobe, Rich Scallan, Kristen Kidman, Suzanne Herman

Promotion – News Promo – Single Spot

  • Super Edition Countdown, Sergio Rodriguez, Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan

Promotion – News Promo – Campaign/Image

  • #VegasStrong, Sergio Rodriguez

Editor (Within 24 hours) – News

  • For Baby Sister, Ray Arzate

Editor (No Time Limit) – News

  • The 31, Ray Arzate

On Camera Talent – Sports

  • In-VINCE-ible, Vincent Sapienza

On Camera Talent – Weather

  • Wind and Record Heat in Las Vegas, Sam Argier

Photographer – News

  • For Mama Zate, Ray Arzate

Video Essay (Single Camera Only)

  • The Unforgotten, Ray Arzate

Investigative Report- Single Story or Series

  • OSHA Admits Mistakes And Changes Policies, But It’s Too Late, Adam Herbets, Jason Westerhaus

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.