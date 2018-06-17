Pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Hard Rock; driver arrested

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning near the Hard Rock hotel-casino after a driver drove on the sidewalk, colliding with another pedestrian.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, at approximately 12:53 a.m., the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger got off the road and began to drive on the sidewalk, hitting two pedestrians.

One of the pedestrians, Pal Romanillos, 25, was reported to have been in serious condition. The second pedestrian, 51-year-old Deborah Broderick, died. The Clark County Coroner's office said Broderick died of blunt force injuries.

The incident happened on 455 East Harmon Avenue, near South Paradise Road.

Police said the driver failed to stop after striking the pedestrians and left the area.

At 1:02 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol received a call about a Dodge Challenger driving recklessly on Interstate 215, heading west. NHP found the Challenger near Russell Road and conducted a vehicle stop.

According to Las Vegas police, the trooper that pulled over the vehicle noticed signs of impairment. The driver failed a field sobriety test.

The trooper also noticed damage to the Challenger and “biological matter” that is consistent with a pedestrian collision, according to Las Vegas police.

Metro was notified and officers arrived at the location. Officers observed the damage to the Challenger and found that is matched with the evidence of the pedestrian collision.

The driver of the Challenger was arrested and later identified as Anthony Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, 47, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

Metro said this collision marked the 61st traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2018.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Detail.

