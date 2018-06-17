Coroner identifies 2 teens killed in central Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police responded to a fatal car crash early Sunday morning that left two passengers dead and two others in critical condition. (FOX5)

Two teens killed in an early Sunday morning crash were identified by the Clark County Coroner's office.

Alexa Nicole Arana, 18, and Amya Chanel Johnson-Myers, 19, died after the vehicle they were in crashed into a second vehicle. Two other passengers were listed in critical condition.

Las Vegas police responded to the fatal car crash early Sunday morning at approximately 1:44 a.m. on West Desert Inn Road and Polaris Avenue. Witnesses said the two cars involved were leaving a party.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria was heading east on Desert Inn Road in the far-right lane. A 2017 Nissan Versa was also driving in the same direction as the Ford and was just ahead of the other vehicle in the third travel lane. A witness said she saw the two cars swerving in and out of the lanes.

The driver of the Nissan made a right turn to head south on Polaris Avenue before colliding into the Ford’s left side, Las Vegas police said.

According to police, the Nissan then rotated and struck a traffic light pole before both cars came to a stop at the southeast corner of the intersection.

The two teens inside the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three additional passengers of the Nissan were taken to University Medical Center Trauma with moderate to critical injuries, including a 17-year-old juvenile who was listed a critical.

Police identified the driver of the Nissan as Alex Garcia. Garcia, 18, was reported to have sustained critical injuries from the collision.

The driver and passengers of the Ford reported no injuries.

Police said the driver of the Ford, Franswa Bolden, 20, and Garcia did not show any signs of being impaired.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, stopped to help the victims.

"I had seen some people run out of the car, I heard people crying and I'm like, 'This is a nightmare. This is a nightmare,'" the witness said. "It was just silent and then once everybody realized what happened and how the cars looked. When everybody finally realized what was going on, everybody was crying."

According to police, these deaths marked the 62nd and 63rd traffic related fatalities in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2018.

This collision remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

