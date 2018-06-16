Infant in critical condition after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Scene of a critical crash at Brent Lane and El Capitan Way. (Photo: Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

A 9-month-old infant was in critical condition after a critical crash in northwest Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Las Vegas police received the call about an accident at Brent Lane and El Capitan Way, near Sky Point Drive, at 3:46 p.m.

Police said the accident involved two cars, a silver Jeep and a Mercedes-Benz. The collision occurred in the intersection when the Mercedes-Benz hit the broadside of the Jeep, critically injuring a baby.

The baby was transported to Centennial Hills Medical Hospital Medical Center before being taken to UMC Trauma.

According to Las Vegas police, no other injuries were reported.

Las Vegas police said the roads in the area were closed in both directions while they investigated.

