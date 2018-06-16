Officials: Death row inmate dies in Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials: Death row inmate dies in Nevada

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Thomas W. Crump. (Photo: Nevada Department of Corrections) Thomas W. Crump. (Photo: Nevada Department of Corrections)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported that an inmate died early Friday morning.

Thomas W. Crump, 78, died at approximately 5:15 a.m. at the Regional Medical Facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Crump was imprisoned in May 1984 for murder in the first degree, use of deadly weapon enhancement and robbery.

According to the department, Crump had been sentenced to death twice for these charges.

Crump’s next of kin had been notified.

