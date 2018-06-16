Major fire causes power outage in central valley

A damaged power pole that knocked out power to over 100 homes. (Photo: Tim Szymanski/Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a major fire Friday afternoon that damaged one home and two other properties near downtown Las Vegas.

According to Tim Szymanski, the public information officer for Fire & Rescue, a man was trimming a tree and burning the branches in a fire pit before the blaze broke out.

Fire dispatchers received multiple calls of a large fire near the corner of West Alta Drive and East Essex Drive at around 2:17 p.m.

Windy conditions had spread the fire to a one-story house on the property and set the house next door on fire, Szymanski said.

Firefighters from Fire & Rescue and the Clark County Fire Department were called to the scene.

Szymanski said it took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One house was “gutted” by the fire and a shed in the yard was destroyed. The house next door sustained some exterior damage, as well as to the attic, according to Szymanski.

Szymanski said that the house across the street sustained damage as well, mostly to the yard.

A power pole also caught on fire and was destroyed. Roughly 165 homes were without power in the area, Szymanski said.

According to Szymanski, NV Energy will have the replaced the pole 10 to 12 hours after the fire.

The fire occurred on a “red flag” day, when certain weather conditions spread fires faster, Szymanski said.

Damages were estimated at $150,000 for the entire incident.

No one was injured, but a pet cat died in the fire, according to Szymanski.

