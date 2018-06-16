Suspect shot by 7 Las Vegas officers in northeast valley identified

An officer-involved shooting left one man dead near Radwick Drive and East Owens Avenue. June 14, 2018 (Photo: Luis Marquez /FOX5)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have identified the seven officers involved in a shooting that took place early Thursday morning in the northeast valley.

The Clark County coroner's office has identified the suspect as 18-year-old Terrence White, according to the Associated Press.

The officers have been identified as Officer Jeremiah Beason, 37; Officer Anthony Gariano, 24; Officer Jordan Anderson, 32; Officer Frank Rycraft, 42; Officer Robert Stephenson,36; Officer Joseph Aguilos, 31; and Officer Craig McIntosh, 42.

Metro Police said Beason has been with Metro since Nov. 2009, Gariano joined in Dec. 2015, Anderson in Nov. 2014, Rycraft in March 2014, Stephenson in Dec. 2015, Aguilos in Sept. 2014 and McIntosh in Feb. 2016.

Shots were fired Thursday morning at Radwick Drive and East Owens Avenue when a suspect police said was linked to at least five armed robberies attempted to drive towards officers in a stolen black Dodge Durango.

Las Vegas police said they found the suspect sleeping in the vehicle with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the passenger seat. After officers used the radio for help, the suspect woke up and attempted to leave the scene.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro.

The officers involved were assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command, Metro said. All officers were placed on routine paid administrative leave while Metro investigates this incident.

According to Metro, this incident was their eighth police shooting of 2018, and the fourth fatal shooting of the year.

