Power outage at Circus Circus left guests stuck inside elevators

The Clark County Fire Department reported that there had been a power outage in the north tower at Circus Circus hotel-casino yesterday night.

The power had gone out at approximately 8:21 p.m. Friday night, according to CCFD.

Due to the power outage, people were stuck inside the elevators, CCFD said.

In response to the incident, CCFD said they sent a Battalion Chief, two trucks, three rescues and the Heavy Rescue.

Crews rescued those stuck inside the elevators by 9:15 p.m.

CCFD said no injuries were reported and power had been restored to the property by 9:27 a.m.

