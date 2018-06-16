Police: Circus Circus double-homicide room had faulty door latch

Julius Trotter, connected to the double slayings of two tourists at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino was arrested in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chino Police)

Circus Circus hotel engineers found a faulty latch plate on the door of the room where two Vietnamese tourists were stabbed to death two weeks ago, according to police documents.

Julius Trotter was arrested in the double murder case. According to his arrest warrant, engineers tested the victims’ door multiple times the day after the killings and concluded that the door "would not properly close on its own."

“This would allow anyone to open the door by simply pushing it open,” the investigating detective wrote on the warrant.

“Our preliminary investigation did not indicate force was used to enter the room,” Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said at a June 6 news conference. “It’s possible the suspect simply opened the door.”

By contrast, MGM Resorts International said security officers checked the doors on the 21st floor the evening of the attack and found no issues.

“It is standard operating procedure for security to check every door to ensure it is latched securely. We have no record of this door being unlocked, unlatched, or malfunctioning that evening before the attack took place," Director of Corporate Media Relations Brian Ahern said.

The report also referred to suspects like Trotter, who look for open hotel rooms, as “door pushers.”

“They walk down the hallways and wait for one door that is unlatched to open up and hopefully that will be their cash for the day,” retired sgt. Richard Strader said. Strader also worked as the Vice President of Security at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for about a year.

Police also linked Trotter to the beating and robbery of an elderly woman at the Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas.

Trotter is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery. He is also charged with an additional burglary charge.

