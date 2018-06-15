Two west Las Vegas homes burned after man dropped branches into - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two west Las Vegas homes burned after man dropped branches into fire pit

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LVFR engines respond to a two-alarm fire on Alta Drive near Decatur Boulevard on June 15, 2018 (LVFR / Twitter). LVFR engines respond to a two-alarm fire on Alta Drive near Decatur Boulevard on June 15, 2018 (LVFR / Twitter).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two homes were engulfed in flames after a man dropped tree trimmings into a fire pit Friday afternoon in west Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews responded to the two-alarm fire at 4505 Alta Drive, near Decatur Boulevard at 2:18 p.m. According to public information officer Tim Szymanski, a man was trimming a tree when the branches fell into a fire pit causing the flames to spread to a shed then the man's home.

The flames continued to spread to the neighboring home and a power pole which led to a power outage in the area, Szymanski said. 

No injuries were reported, although a pet cat died. Damages to the homes are estimated at $150,000. 

