Woman dies in northeast Las Vegas crash

A woman died in a crash at Lamb and Las Vegas Boulevards Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: FastCam)

A woman died in a crash at Lamb and Las Vegas Boulevards Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Police said Eduardo Sanchez, 35, was heading south on Lamb in a Chevrolet Avalanche, in the right turning lane. Scott Miller, 54, and a 73-year-old woman in the passenger's seat of a Nissan Sentra were heading west, when the front of the Chevrolet hit the passenger's side of the Nissan. Miller and the woman were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. The woman, of North Las Vegas was pronounced dead. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sanchez was cooperative and did not show signs of impairment, police said. Miller suffered serious injuries and also showed no signs of impairment.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that was attempting cross blocked traffic lanes to turn into a shopping center when the Nissan was hit.

Then the vehicles hit a parked car, which did not have passengers inside.

Roads were shut down in the area as officers investigated. The crash was reported to police at 3:38 p.m.

