Experts weigh in on impact of social media video of slain Henderson teen

The violent death of a Henderson teen was recorded and shared through social media.

Matthew Minkler,17, was shot and killed at a vacant home on June 8, 2018.

So far, three teens have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Now police want witnesses to come forward, not only to help the investigation, but also to get help after seeing such a traumatic event.

“It is entirely likely that there is some desensitization in play here,” ROI Counseling owner and clinical director Amber Tarleton said.

“The influx we're seeing of this type of behavior, coupled with social media, sharing of such videos, it's incredibly concerning,” she said.

Experts said social media may be one reason teens are afraid or ashamed to come forward with more details.

“It would not surprise me at all if people were exposed to that do feel that way,” Tarleton said. “That they'd be quote-unquote ‘exposing someone’ or they want to stay as removed as possible. But that doesn't mean they're not experiencing symptomology.”

But police said along with those who saw it through their screens, they believe there were others who saw the crime in person.

“That’s alarming for us because if juveniles saw this murder and no one's come forward, or talked to their parents about it, that's concerning,” Henderson PIO Scott Williams said. “That's a traumatic event for any juvenile to see, for anyone to see for that matter.”

And experts said that sort of trauma needs to be addressed quickly.

“That’s something you don't want to hold in and carry through your life,” Williams said. “We want to offer help and counseling and what may be available to you as a witness of this crime.”

Otherwise, the trauma may become worse or teens may become desensitized to the violence.

So experts said the answer is for parents to stay involved and ask a lot of questions.

“You know, ‘What are your thoughts or feelings about this? Have you ever experienced anything like this?’” Tarleton said.

“We’re not saying that you have to monitor your kid 24/7 but you should at least have an idea of who they're hanging out with, where they are at that time,” Williams said.

It may be tough to spot in teens, but experts said look out for any drastic changes in their behaviors as a sign they may need help.

There will be a vigil for Matthew Minkler on June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Pebble Park.

