East Las Vegas elementary school teacher arrested for child abuse

Police arrested a Las Vegas elementary school teacher Friday for felony child abuse of a student.

The Clark County School District Police Department booked 58-year-old Melody Carter after an investigation that started at Harley A. Harmon Elementary School, located near Hacienda Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, in May 2018.

CCSD PD said several allegations were made against Carter, which police found to be "substantiated."

Joshua 'Ginger' Monroe said one of those allegations came from him. He said Carter taught the 'KIDS' program, a pre-kindergarten class for kids with special needs, at Harmon Elementary School. Monroe's three-year-old daughter had Carter as a teacher.

"She's come home with bruises on her arms and deathly afraid of going to school...and come to find out it's because she was being tormented by somebody we trusted to take care of our child," he said. "To find out my child is being treated this way, it's appalling, it's disgusting, and it's infuriating."

Carter was hired by CCSD in Sept. 1996 and her status with the district was listed as "assigned to home."

