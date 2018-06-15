Las Vegas police report missing 10-year-old boy found safe - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police report missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Zander Todd. (Photo: LVMPD) Zander Todd. (Photo: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said 10-year-old Zander Todd had been found safe and returned to his family at around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Police said Todd was unharmed, but likely a volunteer runaway.

Las Vegas police reported Todd missing yesterday.

Police said Todd was last seen in the area of West Desert Inn Road and South Buffalo Drive at approximately 7 p.m.

