Golden Knights announce update for Can't Wait List Membership

The Vegas Golden Knights announced their “Can’t Wait List” Membership program today to help fans score tickets for future games if seats become available.

According to the Golden Knights, prospective Can’t Wait List members will be charged an annual fee of $100.

Members, in exchange, will receive “exclusive benefits” that include discount opportunities for official merchandise at The Arsenal, membership options and discount opportunities for Foley Food & Wine Society and priority access to special events, such as an invitation to a team road trip at an additional cost.

The Golden Knights said other benefits to this membership include the ability to purchase ticket packages that are not available to non-members, subjected to seat availability.

Current Can’t Wait List members will be charged on July 1 to maintain their priority, according to a statement from the team.

Those looking to join the Can’t Wait List will have the option to place a deposit on where they would like to sit during the games.

The Golden Knights said the seat deposits will be applied towards a full season ticket membership if Can’t Wait List members are given the opportunity to select season seats.

The Golden Knights have more information about this membership at: www.nhl.com/goldenknights/tickets/cant-wait-list

