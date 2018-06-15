Blink-182 drummer suffering from blood clots in arm, show called off

The Palms sign is seen on Feb. 12, 2018. (Guy Phanalsy/FOX5)

Rock band blink-182 have canceled their scheduled “Kings of the Weekend” performances for June 15 and 16 at the Palms hotel-casino.

A statement from Station Casinos said the band’s drummer, Travis Barker, is suffering from blood clots in his arm. Barker cannot perform until he has been cleared by a medical team.

Station Casinos said Barker’s condition is being closely monitored.

Tickets can be exchanged for future “Kings of the Weekend” performances, according to Station Casinos. Refunds are also available for ticket holders.

