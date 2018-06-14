Sandy Valley residents suffering without power and water

People from a small rural area outside of Las Vegas say they're suffering daily without power or water. (FOX5)

People from a small rural area outside of Las Vegas said they're suffering daily without power or water. NV Energy hasn’t been able to figure out the source of a power outage in Sandy Valley. Residents said every day from about 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the power goes out. They’re on a well system, so when the power goes out, so does the water.

Caitlin Timberlake said she has lived in the tiny community for more than 20 years. She said she and her family have learned to plan their lives around the power outages.

“We sit outside until midnight waiting for the power to come on,” her dad, Tom Timberlake said.

Our sinks don't work, so we can't do dishes,” Caitlin said. “Can't flush the toilets, can’t turn the sinks on.”

She said their community is filled with people with horses and livestock.

“Everybody has animals and when their water gets turned off, they have nothing,” Caitlin said.

NV Energy said they're working non-stop to try to find and fix the problem.

“First of all, we apologize to every resident up here. This is not what they should expect for service from NV Energy. You know rural service sometimes is difficult. I grew up in a rural service, but what we're experiencing right now is irregular and extreme,” NV Energy’s Senior Vice President of Operations Kevin Geraghty said.

He said they've manually checked every inch of the lines, and have even flown a drone over to try to get a better picture.

“Now, we've installed, in effect, what are like traps, almost like a mousetrap at your house. You'll see them on some of our powerlines here that actually look to trap and catch what's causing this, and we're hoping to isolate it to one small part of the town,” Geraghty said.

However, for the residents of Sandy Valley, it may be too little too late.

“I think they just think that we're just such a small little pea town and that we just don't count,” Caitlin said.

