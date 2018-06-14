Police seek public's help to solve cold case of valley teen kill - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police seek public's help to solve cold case of valley teen killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro Police asked for the public’s help to solve a cold case out of the central part of the valley.

Two years ago, 19-year-old Jose Alatorre-Guzman was shot and killed while walking home.

On May 11, 2016, a man, driving a dark 4-door car, stopped Alatorre-Guzman on Vermont Avenue, talked to him, then shot him once and drove away.

Alatorre-Guzman was able to call 911, but died later that night.

“You have somebody who was simply walking in the neighborhood, wasn't doing anything wrong, and was shot completely for no reason,” LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said.  

At Thursday’s rally, loved ones remembered him as a teen who loved his family, football and school.

“He was always about school. He's the one who put me back on track in school,” his girlfriend Julie Jimenez said. “There’s days where I really miss him. I can feel him, it's a feeling. I can smell him. I know he's watching over us.”

“We have a family that is persistent,” LVMPD Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said. “The least we can do is help them pursue justice.”

Alatorre-Guzman was an organ donor. Police said they have exhausted all of their leads but need just one tip to break this case.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact police.

This was part of Metro’s Bolden Area Command’s efforts to raise awareness of one cold case each month.

