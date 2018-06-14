Superfans collect sets of game day posters for Vegas Golden Knights players, team

Pucks, towels and posters: fans have been collecting everything they can from the Vegas Golden Knights’ historic first season.

This week, a group of fans have been gathering posters for the players. Fans said it’s just another way to say ‘thank you’ to the team.

A set of all 54 game day posters can go up for up to nearly $3,000 on eBay. But rather than make a profit, a group of fans are collecting full sets to give to each player along with coach Gerard Gallant and general manager George McPhee.

“We started asking players, ‘Have you seen these, do you have these posters?’” Luc Roy said. “And they were all saying 'no.'”

The posters were so popular, most of the team didn’t even get a chance to see them, until fans brought them to be signed.

“Tuch saw it; it was the Veterans Day poster, really cool, and he said, ‘Where did you get this?’” Roy said. “He'd never seen it.”

So some diehard collectors got together and worked to collect full sets.

“I baked a lot of cookies, traded a lot of memorabilia,” Joy McDaniels said. “(We did) whatever was needed to get all the posters so that everyone would have a full set.”

Then each fan picked their favorite player.

“I picked (Pierre-Édouard) Bellemare. My wife picked David Perron,” Roy said.

“I watched both Haula and Schmidt when they were at University of Minnesota,” McDaniels said. “And the fact that Schmidt is from St. Cloud sort of tore my heart strings for the Minnesota girl in me.”

And then fans put together binders, some adding a personal touch.

“Even though they can afford them, it would be more special coming from a fan,” Roy said. “A fan put it together, put a little letter in it.”

These posters aren’t all necessarily in pristine condition, but they do hold some special memories.

“We also realized it wasn't as important that they be pristine for the players,” Roy said. “We tried to get perfect posters. Not everybody had perfect posters. But the players aren't trying to sell them. So if you had a beer coaster mark on one, and you wrote down, this is the beer I drank when you did a hat trick, that'd be even more special.”

Organizers have been working with the team and each fan was reaching out to their player.

On Wednesday, fan Terry Brockman met Brad Hunt to gift his set. On Thursday, fan Ciara Guinn and her family met Shea Theodore to give him his set.

.@GoldenKnights super fans are collecting all 54 game day posters for a good reason. They’re gifting them to the players, adding special notes of thanks. @stheodore17 #BradHunt full story coming up on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/UmksECeYjj — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) June 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.