FBI, banks stall Paddock assets set to go to 1 October victims

Lawyers working on 1 October shooter, Stephen Paddock's estate Thursday said eight months after the mass shooting, and they still have no idea what he owned, or what he could have been worth.

"I understand you have not been able to get the access you wanted," Judge Gloria Sturman said.

Paddock's family has said they want nothing to do with his estate, they want everything to go to the victims.

"We are doing this at the request of [Paddock's] family they want none of Mr. Paddock's property," Judge Sturman said.

Larry Bertsch, a forensic financial accountant was put in charge of figuring out Paddock's assets.

"The order the court gave him is specific. It asks him to preserve, protect and collect," Alice Denton, Bertsch's lawyer said.

Larry Bertsch said so far, they've discovered Paddock had two homes, one in Mesquite and one in Reno. Bertsch said he also had two bank accounts: one with Wells Fargo and one with Nevada State Bank.

"The bank accounts, we are having much difficulty with," Denton told the judge. "We are receiving resistance from them."

Denton said in the Wells Fargo account alone, Paddock had at least $85,000. She said she doesn't know how much could be in the Nevada State Bank account.

"We have it on good information there is money in there, and they are refusing to give Mr. Bertsch access to it," Denton said to reporters after the hearing.

In court, it was brought up that it's not just the banks giving them a hard time. Mr. Bertsch said the FBI is also hampering his efforts in finding out about Paddock's belongings. Bertsch said all records and computers were seized from Paddock's home, and the FBI is refusing to give him access to them.

"They have said they will not allow us to review the records," Denton told the judge.

Part of getting those FBI documents would help Bertsch and his team narrow down what Paddock had, including cars, boats, jewelry and other valuables. They do know Paddock had a lot of guns, all of which were seized from Mandalay Bay and his homes. Bertsch said they want those back too as they are part of his estate and worth a lot of money.

"This is unfortunate. This is the direction the family gave us and I'm troubled they aren't cooperating with you," Judge Sturman told Bertsch and Denton.

Bertsch said they need to figure out how much Paddock was worth, and what kind of assets he had before they can even start discussing what amount could be given to victims.

Judge Sturman asked that they meet back in 90 days, on Sept. 12, to see if anything has changed.

“We don’t know what else there is”. FBI is not cooperating and will not turn over anything seized. #stephenpaddock #1october pic.twitter.com/2hpXrQks1d — Cyndi Lundeberg (@cyndilundeberg) June 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.