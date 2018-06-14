Barry Manilow hospitalized with bronchial infection

The day before his sold-out opening weekend at the Westgate hotel-casino, singer Barry Manilow was hospitalized and diagnosed with a bronchial infection.

"I can't believe this is happening," Manilow said in a statement. "Our new show is ready, we're all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight."

Manilow's condition is being closely monitored and supervised, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page. The singer was hospitalized Wednesday night and was expected to be released within a few days and make a full recovery.

According to a statement from the Westgate, full refunds for show tickets or ticket exchanges for future show dates will be issued. All Manilow ticket holders can bring their tickets to attend a free soundtrack show Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"Manilow Las Vegas - The Hits Come Home" will continue its regular schedule for June 21 - 23.

"The entire Westgate family wishes Barry a speedy recovery and we know that he will dazzle audiences when his show resumes on June 21," Westgate Resorts' Founder and CEO David Siegel said.

