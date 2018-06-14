Las Vegas police officer arrested for sexual assault - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas police officer arrested for sexual assault

Officer Manual Gutierrez. (Photo: LVMPD) Officer Manual Gutierrez. (Photo: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Manuel Gutierrez was arrested June 9 for an alleged sexual assault, according to authorities.

Gutierrez has been with the LVMPD since 2014 and was assigned to the Community Policing Division's South Central Area Command, police said.

Gutierrez was suspended without pay following his arrest and initial court appearances in the felony sexual assault case, Metro police said. The department commented on the case Thursday, after he appeared in court to surrender his passport and guns.

A judge ordered Gutierrez to submit to electronic monitoring on $25,000 bail pending an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing.

Las Vegas Police Protective Agency said the incident happened when Gutierrez was not on duty.

