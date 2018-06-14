Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho to host 4th of July block party

Fireworks are shown in an undated image. (File)

In honor of the Fourth of July, Texas Station hotel-casino and Fiesta Rancho will host its annual “Battle of the Alamo” block party event.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, at North Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard.

There will be fireworks, shopping, live music and dancers.

The block party’s main event, the “July 4th Fireworks Blast,” will start at approximately 9 p.m.

At each specific property, guests can enjoy a wide variety of food vendors and entertainers.

Texas Station’s event will be emceed by DJ Caffeine and will have a mechanical bull, a trick roper, line dance lessons and feature performances by the Tony Marques Band.

Outside Fiesta Rancho, live entertainment will be provided by Latin Vida Reunion Band and DJ Leo, along with live salsa dancing from Salsa Las Vegas Dancers. Guests can also enjoy live wrestling from Lucha Libre Las Vegas.

Both properties will have bounce houses from Kids Fun Zone, a super slide, electronic animal rides, face painters and balloon artists.

The events are free and parking will be available on each Station Casino property.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.