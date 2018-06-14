Moving truck rolls over, shuts down Decatur in northwest Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Moving truck rolls over, shuts down Decatur in northwest Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
A moving truck rolled over and spilled debris on N Decatur Blvd. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5) A moving truck rolled over and spilled debris on N Decatur Blvd. (Photo: Brad Boyer/FOX5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A moving van rolled over near North Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive early Thursday morning, spilling debris onto the road.

Decatur Boulevard from Rancho to West Cheyenne Avenue were shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

North Las Vegas police said they received the call around 7:30 a.m.

Officers believe the cause of the accident was a turn negotiation gone wrong before the truck tipped over onto the median.

No injuries were reported.

The contents that spilled out of the moving van were mainly "junk" and none of the items were toxic, according to police.

