Northeast Las Vegas shooting suspect connected to armed robberies

An officer-involved shooting left one man dead near Radwick Drive and East Owens Avenue. June 14, 2018

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead near Radwick Drive and East Owens Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police had been investigating a series of armed robberies and car jackings that have occurred in the area over the past couple weeks.

Metro said that in one of the car jackings, the suspect was described as a black male with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle who stole a black Dodge Durango.

Metro Police said a patrol officer found a Dodge Durango that matched the reported stolen truck parked on Radwick Drive, just north of Owens Avenue at approximately 3:52 a.m.

The officer on scene noticed the suspect sleeping inside the vehicle with the engine running, Metro Police said.

The officer also saw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in the passenger seat, according to Metro.

Metro said the officer returned to his patrol vehicle and called for more units and additional resources, such as air support and a K9 unit.

According to Metro, efforts were done to keep the stolen vehicle in place, including deploying spikes in front of the tires.

Officers were positioned towards the back of the vehicle. Before police could engage with the suspect, he woke up and began driving away from police.

Metro Police said the suspect then made a U-turn and drove towards the officers. Multiple officer proceeded to fire as the car approached them.

The suspect’s vehicle did collide with one of the patrol cars, according to Metro Police.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, where they declared the suspect deceased.

Metro Police said this was the eighth officer-involved shooting this year.

Per LVMPD policy, the suspect's identity will be released after 48 hours.

