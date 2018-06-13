Homeowner shoots, kills intruder at home near Sahara and Maryland

A burglar was shot and killed by person living in a home on the 2800 block of La Canada Street, according to Metro Police. (Abby Theodros / FOX5)

Police said a Valley home owner shot and killed a man attempting to break in.

"There was a lot of police activity," neighbor Oscar Rodriguez said.

Police said two suspects jumped a wall to gain access to a home along the 2800 block of La Canada Street. One of the suspects used a pry bar to try and open the home's back sliding window, according to police. When the home owner saw the suspects, he grabbed a gun and opened fire.

"Shooting him in the foot would have been a better idea," neighbor Elizabeth Cannon said. "He has the right to defend his property but not in the way of murdering someone."

"If he felt he was in danger I guess he has the right to [shoot]," Rodriguez said. "But I would shoot him in the leg to keep him alive then call police."

According to police, both suspects tried to get away, but the suspect who was hit by gunfire collapsed in the roadway and was pronounced dead at Sunrise hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the second suspect was not in custody.

Police said they are sending the case to the District Attorney's office for review but do not expect the homeowner to face charges.

Police said the burglary victim called 911 to report what happened and was cooperative with officers. Police did not identify the man who was killed.

