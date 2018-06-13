Coroner identifies man killed in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a man shot and killed east of the Las Vegas Strip last weekend.

Arlandus Marquise Jones, 39, died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, the coroner said. His "manner of death" was homicide.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. to Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road, where Jones was killed.

No suspect information or additional details were immediately available, police said. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

