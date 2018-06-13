Driver dies in fiery crash after rear-ending excavator in Henderson

A driver died in a fiery crash after rear-ending an excavator early Wednesday morning at a Henderson construction site.

Henderson Fire Department officials responded to the scene at 12:53 a.m. at 917 East Horizon Ridge Parkway, near Paradise Hills Drive. Firefighters extinguished a blue 2016 Nissan Versa that was engulfed in flames when they discovered the burned body of the driver.

Police said the victim drove south on East Horizon Ridge Parkway, south of Kind Avenue, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and into a dirt path.

The driver over-corrected the car and rear-ended a 2010 Caterpillar 330D excavator that was parked in a construction site. The impact caused the car to burst into flames.

No other occupants were in the vehicle. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Detail is assisting in the investigation.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner after family notification.

