Las Vegas police release more video from 1 October mass shooting

Las Vegas Metro police released new video and emergency call audio on Thursday from the night of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Police provided more than 20 video files of police body cam footage and more than 500 9-1-1 calls from the Route 91 mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others on Oct. 1, 2017.

This was the fifth batch of records to be released under a court order requiring the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to comply with multiple requests to make police body-camera video, dispatch logs, witness accounts and officer reports available to the public.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has banned comment from the department about the material, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI has also declined to comment.

VIDEOS RELEASED:

