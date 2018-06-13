Survey: Working dads have it harder than working moms in Nevada, but not by much

When Nevada was ranked the second worst State for working dads in 2017, that much room for improvement.

This year, Nevada is now the third worst state for fathers who hold down jobs and carry out their family duties. The District of Columbia was also included which is why the list has 51 spots. So what’s working against dads in Nevada?

To determine the best and worst states for working fathers, WalletHub used four key areas that included:

1) Economic & Social Well-Being

2) Work-Life Balance

3) Child Care

4) Health

Factoring into Nevada’s low ranking for working dads were the median salary in the Silver State, which is $2,437 less than the US average of $55,000.

Nevada also has costly daycare according to the survey, but the figures are slightly less than the national average. The US average puts costs at $821 per month for an infant in day care and $677 per month for a 4-year-old child.

Nevada’s 4.9 percent unemployment rate as compared to the national average of 3.8 percent helps bring down the ranking but the WalletHub uses the rate for Dads with kids ages 0 to 17 years old.

Despite all that’s against Dads in this survey, it did reveal that Nevada ranks 20th when it comes to work-life balance for working Dads.

But Nevada ranked poorly for working Moms in the that same arena with the state coming in at 48th. So who has it harder?

The numbers show working Dads have it harder but only by 1 ranking point. Nevada ranks the 4th worst for working Moms.

