Motorcyclist killed after crashing into palm tree in Summerlin

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A motorcyclist died after he lost control of the bike Tuesday night in west Las Vegas.

Las Vegas metro police officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8:59 p.m. at the roundabout on Town Center Drive near Hualapai Way. According to police, a 32-year-old man, identified as Arthur Zita, failed to turn right and rode off the road into the landscaping where he struck a palm tree. 

The Clark County Coroner said he died from blunt force injuries in the accident.

Emergency personnel transported the man to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced dead. 

This is the 59th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction. 

