McCarran International Airport power outage causes flight delays

Power was restored at McCarran International Airport after several outages were reported Wednesday morning, causing flight delays.

The outage in Terminal 1 affected the TSA screening process and multiple lighting sources, according to public information officer Christine Crews.

Nevada Energy believed the outage stemmed from an off-site equipment issue. A cable serving the airport went down. Repairs were made and the feed was rerouted, according to an airport spokesperson. The feed was rerouted and the airport returned to full service in recovery mode.

Back up power generators were used at the airport until the power returned.

Intermittent, minor electrical interruptions were expected to occur during the resetting process as airports crews worked to restore everything 100 percent back to normal, a spokesperson said.

The outage caused flight delays for multiple airlines at the airport. Southwest Airlines reported 13 canceled inbound flights.

Baggage claim has resumed operations but it will take tome to clear the backlog. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/9WgErLUI04 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 13, 2018

Linda Davis' day was just beginning, and she was already tired.

"Ugh, I need coffee," she groaned as she waited in an ever growing line. Davis was just one of thousands of people affected by the power outage at McCarran International. At about 7:30 A.M. the power went out at terminal one.

Davis says it's her birthday so while she's frustrated, she was just trying to stay positive.

"At least they're passing out water, and for free!," she said.

And it was a good thing they were passing out water, as lines snaked throughout terminal one and outside into the 108 degree heat. Mike Bonfiglio was also affected, and his wife was waiting in that heat.

"The lights, everything just blacked out," he said of the outage. "Then all of a sudden this massive line just started piling up, I mean look at it!," he says pointing.

McCarran officials say the outage was caused by a faulty wire. It caused a ground stop for some airlines, snarled TSA traffic, and completely shut down baggage claim.

"We had 90 minutes of no service baggage claim, so you can imagine how many flights landed in that 90 minutes," Christine Crews with the airport said.

Despite the headaches, most passengers seemed to be dealing well with the situation.

"Honestly, I am shocked but no one seems to upset," Linda Davis said. "I was certain with the lines, people would be furious!."

McCarran says right now they aren't sure how many flights were affected, or how may people, but said the power outage is likely to have ripple effects for hours across multiple cities.

