Man injured in shooting, suspects led police on chase in northeast Las Vegas

LVMPD officers located the shooting suspects' vehicle in the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue (Luis Marquez / FOX5).

Las Vegas Metro police were led on a car chase after the suspects opened fire on two men early morning Wednesday in northeast Las Vegas.

According to Lt. David Gordon, two brothers were in the area of Stewart Avenue and Radwick Drive around 1 a.m. when they were approached by two armed men. An argument ensued and one of the suspects shot the victim twice. The suspects fled the scene in a stolen Toyota Camry.

The victim and his brother self-transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers later located the vehicle in the same area where the shooting took place. The suspects led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit to the area of Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. They exited the car and attempted to run away from police but they were caught in a nearby neighborhood, Gordon said.

The identities of the suspects were not available at this time.

