Huge Smith's Marketplace to open in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A new Smith’s Grocery store "shopping experience" opened in the northwest Las Vegas valley Wednesday.

“We are opening our first Marketplace store in the state of Nevada,” said Aubriana Martindale, from Smith’s Corporate Division. “We are making Smith’s history.”

The new store, located at 9710 Skye Canyon Park Drive, is 125,000 square feet and will add 275 new jobs to the area. Martindale said the store is called Smith’s Marketplace, because unlike the traditional Smith’s Food and Drug locations It is a multi-departmental store.

“So we’re offering more than just your traditional items,” said Martindale. “We have expanded offerings from toys, apparel to a larger dine-in food fare.”

It also includes a deli, a bar and food truck favorite, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, along with a large seating area for immediate dining.

“We have also started prepared meal kits that provide exact ingredients for a party of two,” said Martindale. “You can cook a meal within 20 minutes.”

Martindale said the changes comes after Smith’s took a survey of their customer base throughout the state.

“We want to redefine the grocery experience,” said Martindale. “They’ve just told us they want more than their traditional grocery, they want a one stop shop.”

The new marketplace store opened Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

