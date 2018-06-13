Police: Man killed by son in west Las Vegas Valley shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Man killed by son in west Las Vegas Valley shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
and Joe Nelson
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner identified a man killed in a shooting in the west valley Tuesday night.

Tony Jordan, 58, died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified Jordan's adult son as the suspect, but said he has not been caught. 

Officers responded about 9:17 p.m. to San Angelo Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. Jordan was shot and later died at the hospital, Lt. David Gordon of Metro police said.

