Sisolak, Rosen, Lombardo big winners in Nevada primary election

Several Nevada primary races were called Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Democrat Steve Sisolak won a the nomination for governor, beating out fellow Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani.

Steve Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission, backed by former Sen. Harry Reid, has won a contentious Democratic primary for Nevada governor.

Sisolak outraised and outspent Giunchigliani in the race and earned backing from former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.

He's expected to face Republican state Treasurer Adam Laxalt in the November election.

"This is a choice between leadership and cronyism, real solutions or a radical agenda that would take our unique state the way of California. Are we going to let that happen?” Laxalt said.

Sisolak has spent a decade on the governing body for Clark County, which includes the Las Vegas Strip and about two-thirds of the state's residents.

He delivered a victory speech Tuesday night from Aria Resort and Casino.

You all know that there are some serious challenges facing our state. Our schools are overcrowded and underfunded. For too long, too many teachers have been paid too little. The rising cost of healthcare in Nevada is enough to make you sick. And our state’s economy must seriously diversify so that we can create new jobs that pay – in new industries that last.



But here’s the problem that stands in the way: When it comes to all those challenges facing our state, too many politicians spend their time blaming someone else, instead of figuring out how to fix the thing to begin with.



I believe our next governor needs to be bold. That means you do more than just talk about problems. You have to get things done. You have to deliver.



We need a governor who gets up every day thinking about you and your family and how to make your life better. A governor who has stood up to bullies and will stand up to anyone who tries to hurt Nevada - including President Trump!

Sisolak stated further, "I ask you to stand with me as we go into the general election, it's going to be a tough fight, but together we can do this."

Nevada hasn't had a Democratic governor in two decades.

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt has defeated more than half a dozen opponents to become the GOP nominee for Nevada governor.

The 39-year-old faced state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and six other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's election.

Laxalt is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy who has served as the state's chief prosecutor since 2015. He's the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.

He supported Donald Trump for president in 2016.

Laxalt released the following statement after securing the Republican nomination.

Our work is only just beginning. Together we can build on the foundations of the Nevadans who came before us and choose the path of prosperity and unlimited possibilities. Not just for a few, but for every Nevadan. This election is a choice between real solutions and a radical agenda that will take our unique state the way of California. Higher taxes, ridiculous regulations, sanctuary cities, you name it, my opponent supports it. They would change Nevada forever. As Governor, I’ll improve education, create a more prosperous state, and protect Nevadans.

He's backed in his bid for governor by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group funded by the wealthy Koch brothers.

Moderate Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval is leaving the office because he is term-limited.

Current Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo declared victory to remain as sheriff. He delivered a speech Tuesday night.

Nobody, no matter who it is can be successful at the head of an agency without the people below them. And honestly I would not be successful without each and every one of you in this room, and everybody else at LVMPD, and their support of my tutelage with the Sheriff’s position on LVMPD. There’s been three things I’ve talked about in my platform. One is continued look for funding for more cops. One is expansion of the funding mechanisms associated with the jail, and how we deal with the mentally ill. The homeless problem is not a secret here in the valley. A good portion…a majority of them are affected by mental illness. How do I deal with that as a police department, and how do my officers and first responders deal with that? They gotta have the resources to be successful in lieu of incarceration.

Democrat Susie Lee cruised to an easy primary victory in a key congressional race in Nevada, setting up a battle in November for the seat left open when U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen decided to run for Senate.

Lee captured the Democratic nomination against largely unknown rivals Tuesday night in the 3rd District covering much of suburban Las Vegas.

The wealthy Las Vegas philanthropist has an endorsement from Vice President Joe Biden and financial backing from several national abortion rights groups.

Lee released a statement following her victory.

Southern Nevada voters have shown tonight that they want leadership in Washington that delivers real results for working families, like lower health care and prescription drug costs, investments in education and vocational training, and attracting quality jobs that pay the bills,” said Lee. “I have spent my career delivering real results, whether it was providing critical services to Las Vegas' homeless population, or addressing the dropout crisis as President of Communities in Schools. I am proud that voters trust me to deliver fresh leadership, and I am grateful to all of the members of our growing grassroots coalition who have made this victory possible. Voters will have a clear choice to make in November, and I know that they will embrace my proven track record of solving problems and improving lives for families in Southern Nevada.

Danny Tarkanian has won the Republican primary for Nevada's 3rd District congressional seat left open by the incumbent Democrat who's running against GOP Sen. Dean Heller in November.

The son of former UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian faced five other GOP congressional hopefuls after deciding in March to drop an aggressive campaign to defeat Sen. Dean Heller in the Senate primary.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen has become the Democratic Party's nominee to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in November.

Primary election results Tuesday show Rosen sailed past five lesser-known Democrats.

Rosen is a former computer programmer, software designer and president of a Henderson synagogue who narrowly won her House seat in 2016 after being recruited to run by former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.

She has portrayed Heller as a flip-flopper who has cozied up to President Donald Trump.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican U.S. senator seeking re-election this year because he's the only one running in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus has easily locked up the Democratic nomination as she runs for re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.

The congresswoman on Tuesday defeated challenger Reuben D'Silva. Titus is a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas professor and former state legislator who was first elected in 2012.

D'Silva is a high school teacher and former Marine who was awarded the Purple Heart after he was injured in Iraq in 2007.

Titus's Las Vegas district includes the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding neighborhoods. It leans Democratic and her re-election in November is considered a safe bet.

Nevada Republican Dean Heller has secured his party's nomination as he seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate.

Heller defeated four others in the Republican primary on Tuesday. He was able to cruise through his primary race after President Donald Trump earlier this year persuaded Heller's main challenger, Danny Tarkanian, to drop out. Tarkanian sought a U.S. House seat, instead.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican U.S. senator seeking re-election this year because he's the only one running in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

Heller was a past critic of the president but has become closer to him in recent months and helped deliver the overhaul of the U.S. tax codes to Trump's desk in December.

Heller released a statement following his win Tuesday night.

I’m grateful for all the support Nevadans have shown our Nevada campaign. The choice this November could not be starker. I have fought to lower taxes, cut regulations and to get our economy back on track. Jacky Rosen has vowed to undo all of it and turn back the clock to a stagnant economy, fewer jobs, and smaller paychecks. This election will also be about delivering real results for Nevadans. Nationwide, half a million veterans are no longer waiting for the care they deserve because I stepped up to hold the VA accountable and ensure that the federal government fulfills its promise. Meanwhile, Jacky Rosen is fundraising with Hanoi Jane Fonda and remains silent on the challenges our military heroes are facing. And when it comes to protecting our economy and keeping Nevadans safe, I’ve repeatedly stopped Yucca Mountain while Congresswoman Rosen has proven herself ineffective and asleep on the job. While we’ve been fighting and delivering for Nevada, the only thing Jacky Rosen has done since getting to Congress is seek a promotion. In Nevada, we call that swampy. Priorities matter, and that's why I will always put Nevadans first. I look forward to the campaign ahead.

Democrat Steven Horsford has won the Democratic primary for the 4th District congressional seat he held in southern Nevada for one term before Republican Cresent Hardy defeated him in 2014.

He'll face a rematch in November against Hardy, who captured the GOP nomination Tuesday night in the swing district that stretches from north of Las Vegas through four rural counties.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election to a second term amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Horsford became the first African-American to represent Nevada in Congress when he was elected in 2012. He beat five other Democrats in the Tuesday's primary, including state Sen. Patricia Spearman.

Horsford released a statement following his nomination.

Nevadans have spoken loud and clear tonight: they are sick and tired of the chaos and confusion coming from Washington and want their families to come first for a change. They are demanding that their representatives drive down prescription drug costs and fight for universal health care, ensure our schools prepare our children for the future and keep them safe, and create good-paying jobs that give the middle class a fair shot at success. "Our supporters, volunteers, and organizers have made this winning campaign possible. To them: thank you, you are our grassroots backbone and will carry us to victory in November. "To every candidate who ran in the Democratic Primary: thank you for rallying Democrats in Nevada's Fourth Congressional District. Your passion for service is inspiring and I will fight for our shared values. This November, Nevadans will have a choice between decency, civility, and solutions or an NRA-endorsed shill for Donald Trump. We cannot afford a congressman who voted against commonsense background checks to stop criminals, the mentally ill and suspected terrorists from obtaining deadly weapons; who has advocated for raising the retirement age to 75; and who has voted to strip health care away from millions of Americans. I’m running to represent Nevadans, not just as a check on this out of control White House, but as a tireless advocate who will find solutions for all of us. I look forward to bringing Nevadans together, the campaign ahead, and standing up for all families.

Wes Duncan advanced in the GOP primary for state attorney general with a Tuesday win over Las Vegas lawyer Craig Mueller.

Aaron Ford topped Democratic challenger Stuart J. Mackie, a northern Nevada farm owner.

Duncan was a top aide to Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, and became a partner in the Nevada law firm Hutchison and Steffen with former GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Steffen. Duncan resigned from the Assembly in 2014 to join Laxalt's office. He has Laxalt's backing.

Duncan released a statement Tuesday night.

With gratitude and respect to everyone who participated in this process, I humbly accept my party’s nomination to become Nevada’s next Attorney General. I am especially grateful to my wife, Jen, our two boys, and everyone who stood with our campaign and supported our vision for A Safer Nevada. While tonight’s results are exciting, tomorrow we continue our mission. My priority is to make Nevada the safest place to raise a family, because without safety and security - nothing else matters. Whether it be cracking down on violent criminals, providing critical resources to victims of domestic violence, or addressing the mental health resource deficits plaguing our state, I am committed to fighting for a safer Nevada.

Ford is an attorney from Las Vegas who was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and 2016. He has backing from the state's Democratic congressional delegation.

Ford released a statement following his victory Tuesday.

It is with immense gratitude that I accept the Democratic nomination for Nevada Attorney General. I want to thank all of our supporters for their hard work and their continued support. From West Wendover to Reno to Las Vegas, I look forward to continuing to share my vision for putting Nevada families first by taking on scammers who rip off our seniors, polluters who poison our water, and criminals and drug dealers who prey on our communities. I am proud of the campaign that we are running on behalf of all Nevadans, and we look forward to victory on November 6th.

Nevada's top election official has won her party primary over a little-known challenger and will face a Democratic contender in November.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on Tuesday easily won the Republican primary over Ernest C. Aldridge. Cegavske is seeking a second term as secretary of state after serving 12 years in the state Senate and six years in the state Assembly.

She is a former convenience store franchise operator from Las Vegas. Her Democratic challenger will be Nelson Araujo, a state assemblyman since 2014 who served as assistant party leader last year. Araujo once worked for Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. He did not draw a primary challenger in his party.

A former two-term state treasurer will face a former state Senate minority leader for Nevada lieutenant governor in November.

Voters picked two candidates for a November runoff to replace one retiring Nevada Supreme Court justice.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish and State Court of Appeals Judge Jerry Tao were the top vote-getters Tuesday among five candidates seeking to succeed retiring Justice Michael Cherry.

They topped Carson City attorney John Rutledge, Lyon County District Judge Leon Aberasturi and Las Vegas lawyer Alan Lefebvre.

The November ballot also will offer a choice between current Justice Lidia Stiglich and Clark County Family Court Judge Mathew Harter. They did not face a primary because they were the only two candidates to seek the seat.

Nevada Court of Appeals Judge Abbi Silver will replace retiring Justice Michael Douglas on the seven-member state high court in January, after she drew no primary challenger.

Kate Marshall easily topped unknown challenger Laurie L. Hansen in Democratic party primary voting on Tuesday.

Former Republican legislative leader Michael Roberson advanced in his party primary over four other candidates: Brent Jones, Eugene Hoover, Scott Anthony LaFata and Gary Anthony Meyers.

The winner in November will replace Mark Hutchison, an attorney who was elected in 2014 and decided last year not to seek re-election in 2018.

Roberson aligns himself with conservative Republican causes and led the Republican Caucus in the Nevada Senate for three sessions.

Marshall, who lost two elections since 2011, was endorsed by nearly every major state Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has defeated conservative activist Sharron Angle and won the Republican Party's nomination as he seeks re-election to Nevada's 2nd Congressional District. Amodei defeated Angle Tuesday in the race for the district covering Nevada's northern half.

Amodei is expected to win re-election in November to the Republican-heavy district. He was first elected in 2011 to replace Dean Heller, who had been appointed to the U.S. Senate.

Angle is a former legislator who gained national attention in 2010 when she unsuccessfully challenged ex-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. She also lost a 2016 bid to become the GOP's nominee to replace Reid.

