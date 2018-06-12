Multi-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Sign blocks traffic lanes - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Multi-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Sign blocks traffic lanes

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is blocking lanes. 

Few details were immediately available, but calls came in about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, stating that a driver possibly suffered a medical episode and struck multiple vehicles.

Traffic was reduced to one lane.

Las Vegas police will provide more details once they reach the scene.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.