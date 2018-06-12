Multi-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Sign blocks traffic lanes

Police said a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is blocking lanes.

Few details were immediately available, but calls came in about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, stating that a driver possibly suffered a medical episode and struck multiple vehicles.

Traffic was reduced to one lane.

Las Vegas police will provide more details once they reach the scene.

