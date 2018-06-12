Vegas Golden Knights release 2018 Development Camp schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights are shown practicing at City National Arena. (FOX5)

After an exhilarating hockey season that kept fans and rival teams on their toes, the Vegas Golden Knights are preparing to hit the ice again.

The Vegas-born team released the 2018 Development Camp schedule to be held at City National Arena. The practices begin on Tuesday, June 26 through Saturday, June 30. A special event is planned for returning development camp participants and Golden Knights staff members on Monday, June 25.

Both sheets of ice will be used to welcome back players. The practices are free and open to the public.

Here is the full schedule:

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2018 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE AS OF JUNE 12:

(Times are subject to change, all times Pacific)

Monday, June 25 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Development Camp Community Appearances, location/time TBD (open to media)

Tuesday, June 26 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Team Grey Practice, 2:15 PM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available to media following practice

-Team White Practice, 4:15 PM, City National Arena, Team White Players available to media following practice

-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following Team White practice

Wednesday, June 27 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Team White Practice, 9:15 AM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice

-Team Grey Practice, 11:30 AM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice

-Team White Practice, 3 PM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice

-Team Grey Practice, 5:15 PM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice

-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following Team Grey practice

Thursday, June 28 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Team White Practice, 9:15 AM, City National Arena, Team White players available following practice

-Team Grey Practice, 11:15 AM, City National Arena, Team Grey players available following practice

-Joint Scrimmage, 4:00 PM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage

-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage

Friday, June 29 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Joint Scrimmage, 10:00 AM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage

-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage

Saturday, June 30 (Las Vegas, NV)

-Joint Scrimmage, 10:15 AM, City National Arena, both team's players available following scrimmage

-Select Golden Knights hockey operations representative available following scrimmage

