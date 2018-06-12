Summer camp: Visually impaired children get chance to play soccer, make music in unique way

At the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF), the Discovery Day Camp gives visually impaired children the ability to do all things those with full vision can do – with some minor adjustments.

Making music is done through fruit connected to wires (it works) and soccer is done with a ball that has shakers inside so the kids can hear it coming.

This is the only day camp in Southern Nevada designed solely for visually impaired students in grades K-12, complete with adaptive sports, music and dance, arts and crafts activities, and interactive community field trips.

Parents can register their children now for the third camp that runs June 18 through 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new NBCF Learning Center in Henderson.

During the week of June 18 through 22, a second camp, the Braille Enrichment for Learning and Literacy (BELL) Academy, will be held at the same location. It is hosted by the National Federation of the Blind Las Vegas, for students ages 4 to 12 years old, needing intensive Braille literacy support.

Discovery Day Summer Camp also includes a Counselor-in-Training component that gives teen campers the opportunity to develop leadership skills, participate in team building activities, and complete community service projects at other local organizations.

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED

The brand new building for NBCF has a room that’s being turned into a studio apartment. The goal is to teach life and living skills to teenagers who are in the organization’s programs. The NBCF is currently looking for donations including:

To Outfit the Teen “Independent Living Area”

Queen-size mattress and box springs set

Queen-size sheets

Bedspread/Comforter for queen-size bed

Pillows/pillowcases

Mini fridge

Window curtains

Large-print “young adult” books

Vacuum cleaner

Washing machine

Dryer

Iron

Ironing Board

Small stove

Rug

Broom/Cleaning Supplies

Gift cards from: Walmart, Target, Sears

To Outfit the NBCF Learning Center in general:

Industrial-sized fridge

Industrial-sized stove/oven

Dishes

Cups

Silverware

Cooking utensils (spatulas, knives, whisks, etc.)

Tandem bicycles

Gift cards from: Walmart, Target, Sears

Rugs

Cash donations are always appreciated! Visit www.nvblindchildren.org to donate.

Donors can drop off goods at this location: 95 South Arroyo Grande Blvd, Henderson, NV 89012 or call (702) 735-6223 for pick-up.

Open House: Open to the public; August 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.