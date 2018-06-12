Summer camp: Visually impaired children get chance to play socce - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Summer camp: Visually impaired children get chance to play soccer, make music in unique way

Visually impaired kids learn valuable skills during the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation Summer Camp (Mike Doria / FOX5). Visually impaired kids learn valuable skills during the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation Summer Camp (Mike Doria / FOX5).
At the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation (NBCF), the Discovery Day Camp gives visually impaired children the ability to do all things those with full vision can do – with some minor adjustments. 

Making music is done through fruit connected to wires (it works) and soccer is done with a ball that has shakers inside so the kids can hear it coming.

This is the only day camp in Southern Nevada designed solely for visually impaired students in grades K-12, complete with adaptive sports, music and dance, arts and crafts activities, and interactive community field trips.

Parents can register their children now for the third camp that runs June 18 through 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new NBCF Learning Center in Henderson.

During the week of June 18 through 22, a second camp, the Braille Enrichment for Learning and Literacy (BELL) Academy, will be held at the same location. It is hosted by the National Federation of the Blind Las Vegas, for students ages 4 to 12 years old, needing intensive Braille literacy support.

Discovery Day Summer Camp also includes a Counselor-in-Training component that gives teen campers the opportunity to develop leadership skills, participate in team building activities, and complete community service projects at other local organizations.

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED

The brand new building for NBCF has a room that’s being turned into a studio apartment. The goal is to teach life and living skills to teenagers who are in the organization’s programs. The NBCF is currently looking for donations including:

  • To Outfit the Teen “Independent Living Area”
  • Queen-size mattress and box springs set
  • Queen-size sheets
  • Bedspread/Comforter for queen-size bed
  • Pillows/pillowcases
  • Mini fridge
  • Window curtains
  • Large-print “young adult” books
  • Vacuum cleaner
  • Washing machine
  • Dryer
  • Iron
  • Ironing Board
  • Small stove
  • Rug
  • Broom/Cleaning Supplies
  • Gift cards from: Walmart, Target, Sears

To Outfit the NBCF Learning Center in general:

  • Industrial-sized fridge
  • Industrial-sized stove/oven
  • Dishes
  • Cups
  • Silverware
  • Cooking utensils (spatulas, knives, whisks, etc.)
  • Tandem bicycles
  • Gift cards from: Walmart, Target, Sears
  • Rugs

Cash donations are always appreciated! Visit www.nvblindchildren.org to donate.

Donors can drop off goods at  this location: 95 South Arroyo Grande Blvd, Henderson, NV 89012 or call (702) 735-6223 for pick-up.

Open House: Open to the public; August 20 from 5-7 p.m.

