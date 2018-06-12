What's at stake in Nevada's primary elections Tuesday

Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will settle a tight race between two Democrats hoping to become the next governor and pick nominees in dozens of primary battles for national, state and local elected offices.

The winner of the Tuesday Democratic primary between Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak, Christina Giunchigliani and four other candidates is expected to face Republican Adam Laxalt in Nov. Giunchigliani said she is the more progressive candidate. Sisolak contends that he's the only one who can take on Laxalt.

Laxalt is the state attorney general and he's favored in an eight-way Republican primary Tuesday.

Many Nevada voters took advantage of two weeks of early voting but others are still expected to hit the polls June 12.

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

Heller was being challenged from the right by Danny Tarkanian, but Trump persuaded him to drop out of the race. Tarkanian is instead seeking a House seat.

Tarkanian's exit from the Senate race leaves a contentious Democratic battle for governor as Nevada's most closely watched race Tuesday.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Find a Vote Center near you.

