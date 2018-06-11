Road closures on U.S. 95 and Durango for storm drain installation

Shannon Hathaway, who was a 33-year-old counselor at Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD's Harwood Junior High School, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, accused of improper relationship between educator and student.More >
Video of a young woman's arrest in Arcata, California is gaining widespread attention online after it was posted on Facebook this weekend.More >
Las Vegas police responded to a fatal car crash early Sunday morning that left two passengers dead and two others in critical condition.More >
A sign on display inside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Baltimore is causing backlash for the company.More >
A woman said a Las Vegas Metro police officer sexually assaulted her while she was in town visiting her best friend, according to an arrest report.More >
Rehab Beach Club, the first major day club in Las Vegas, will be closing after this season, according to new Hard Rock Hotel CEO Richard Bosworth. The pool party celebrated its 15th anniversary this summer.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly crash Monday afternoon.More >
An Indonesian man died after his mother's coffin fell from a funeral tower and crushed him during the service.More >
Clark County firefighters responded to Mandalay Bay Tuesday afternoon after a water main broke in a loading dock area, flooding the convention center floor.More >
A traffic stop turned deadly after Metro Police officers shot at a suspect 58 times, the department said.More >
