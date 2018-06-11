Road closures on U.S. 95 and Durango for storm drain installation

A map of the road closures and alternate routes available. (Image: NDOT)

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the Durango Drive eastbound onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will close as a storm drain is installed.

NDOT said in a statement the closure is scheduled for June 15 – June 25, during the hours of 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

The storm drain installation is part of a $78 million, 6-mile-long widening upgrade to the U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon Roads that broke ground earlier this year, according to NDOT.

Northbound Durango Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound Oso Blanca Road, NDOT said.

Southbound traffic on Oso Blanca will be rerouted to southbound Durango, then onto the eastbound 215 Beltway onto the southbound U.S. 95 onramp.

Drivers also have the option to stay on Oso Blanca to the southbound U.S. 95 onramp, NDOT said.

According to NDOT, motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed to construction signs and take alternate detour routes is possible.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.