Vegas Golden Knights hosting event in downtown Las Vegas to thank fans

The iconic "D" marquee of The D Las Vegas appears at night in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Vegas Golden Knights said the organization is hosting an event Wednesday night to thank fans for their support during their inaugural season.

Called “Stick Salute to Vegas and Our Fans,” the event is free and open to the public. It's scheduled to take place under the Fremont Street Experience canopy outside the D Las Vegas.

The team said there will be special appearances from select players, General Manager George McPhee and Head Coach George Gallant.

Other appearances include the Drumbots, Chance and Golden Aces.

Stick Salute is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. near the 3rd Street Stage.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.