Young valley voters plan to turn out in primary election

A record number of people voted ahead of Tuesday's primary election day. Almost one million people were registered in Clark County, and more than 100,000 had already cast their ballot.

In the past year, there’s been a huge push to get young voters to the polls.

Conrad Rawhouser is an 18-year-old preparing to vote in the republican primary for the first time.

“I think governor and senate are the most important thing because the senators are the ones that change laws along with the districts,” Rawhouser said.

He's done his research and said he wants to make sure his voice is heard.

“I wouldn't really say I'm a single-issue voter, but I like firearms, so I don't really want a democrat for either [governor or senate.]

On UNLV’s campus, Cassandra Cumelis said she still needs to research all of the candidates before she casts her vote.

“Most of them don't even relate to us anymore. They're from a different generation, a different era. It's very difficult to find someone that will actually pertain to our needs as well,” Cumelis said.

She said she's non-partisan, but wants someone who will push for younger people like herself.

“If we just leave it up to the older generations to vote, we'll be left out for sure. They'll find people that only go for their needs and not ours,” Cumelis said.

While Cumelis and Rawhouser have different political views, they’re both hitting the polls because they said they believe in the system and want to make sure people in their generation have a voice.

To find a polling location, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.